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Stimulus Check Troubles, VOTER INTERGRITY UPDATE: Breaking On The Daily #57
KelKidman
KelKidman
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50 views • January 27, 2021
Stories of The Day:
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https://archive.vn/x1j40
https://archive.vn/blJq0
https://archive.vn/E9HS8

Timestamps:
0:00 Monoparty senators challenge stimulus bill
9:36 Silly lawsuits dropped by SCOTUS
14:15 Election integrity update



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#StimulusChecks #SCOTUS #ElectionIntegrity



For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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newspoliticsrantconservativescotusarizonamediageorgiapennsylvaniacommentarylibertarianeconomic depressionlawsuitslockdownsstimulus checkselection integritybreaking on the dailyemoluments clausestate houses
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