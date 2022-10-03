Financial cycles analyst Aaron Brickman lays out KEY TIMING WINDOW for potentially catastrophic market crash

- Brickman is an expert in market CRASHES

- Moon phases directly impact human psychology and emotion

- Previous large market crashes have occurred at a repeated LUNAR cycle

- Solar eclipses are also involved in human emotional states

- The convergence of certain cosmic events has aligned with historical crashes

- The current configuration looks a lot like 1929

- Specific dates are given, with windows of opportunity for market collapse

- Discussion of European banks and systemic bank failures

- The "great reset" and why elites WANT a massive financial collapse

- Russia and nuclear weapons: the escalation will continue

- The possible collapse of Western Civilization following a financial event





