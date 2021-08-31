© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Commiefornia High School AP Gov Teacher Admits Communist Indoctrination of Students
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • August 31, 2021
Tore Says +, [31.08.21 06:24]
[Forwarded from James O'Keefe]
"I have an ANTIFA FLAG on my[classroom] wall"
"I have 180 DAYS to turn them into REVOLUTIONARIES"
'There's a reason why these kids[GenZ] are becoming FURTHER LEFT'
SHARE THIS SHOCKING VIDEO ON TWITTER RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ec/9Mm8h
[Forwarded from James O'Keefe]
"I have an ANTIFA FLAG on my[classroom] wall"
"I have 180 DAYS to turn them into REVOLUTIONARIES"
'There's a reason why these kids[GenZ] are becoming FURTHER LEFT'
SHARE THIS SHOCKING VIDEO ON TWITTER RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ec/9Mm8h
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.