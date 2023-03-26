03.26.23 Cider Sunday: Shacksbury Cidery Deer Snacks Wild Dry Hard Cider 2.75/5*

This is a another one of those acquired tastes I'm assuming.She runs 6.0 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the SRM was a clear crisp 8 by my eye.
I can't say if it's the wild apples or the wild yeast but this was an interesting if not very tasty cider.
Thanks for coming by and spending some time with me.
Please remember to Subscribe, Like, Share and click a button.
Be the Big 3 always folks
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.