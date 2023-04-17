Create New Account
Nefarious - Christian "horror" film in theatres April 14-18
Published a day ago

On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon, and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own. To find tickets to a theatre near you, go here! https://www.whoisnefarious.com/

