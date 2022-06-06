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The Growing Devotion To Guns As A Deterrent Against Government Tyranny
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81 views • June 06, 2022
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson told a crowd the reason he owns AR-15s is “in case the government gets too big for its britches.” Elie Mystal with The Nation and MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the dangers of this extreme devotion to guns.
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