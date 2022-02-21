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SIGNS OF THE TIMES || WARNING || REAL TALK!
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20 views • February 21, 2022
#BibleReading 2 Timothy 3; 1-9, #signofthetimes, #warning, #realtalk,
Links to MERCH @ BONFIRE ARE BELOW!!
https://www.bonfire.com/shine-bright-90/
https://www.bonfire.com/dont-follow-me-follow-jesus-christ/
https://www.bonfire.com/lets-go-fishingfor-souls/
https://www.bonfire.com/shine-brightly-3/
https://www.bonfire.com/time-to-get-right-with-the-lord-today/
You can click on BRIGHTEON from my youtube banner link but you will have to search Christ Shines In My Life to find my videos! :)
My Youtube channel link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0stNcOLZ0t3lAPP0V0mHLA
My Twitter is alisha_coach or you can find it under AlishaLifeCoach
Message from God!!! Choices to be made!!!! part 1 https://youtu.be/RB7DHXMUhQQ
Message from God!!! Choices to be made!!!! part 2 https://youtu.be/YDgJ0yx0ZNA
Most Important Decision of your life: https://youtu.be/3e-IW8uZbag
Testimonies of God saving my life! PT 1 https://youtu.be/cfmBtm1NzZs
Funny video: https://youtu.be/G_Rtwj9xFWA
Please Remember to Like, Comment, share and Subscribe!! :)
I am grateful to you and all who support this channel!! :)
Links to MERCH @ BONFIRE ARE BELOW!!
https://www.bonfire.com/shine-bright-90/
https://www.bonfire.com/dont-follow-me-follow-jesus-christ/
https://www.bonfire.com/lets-go-fishingfor-souls/
https://www.bonfire.com/shine-brightly-3/
https://www.bonfire.com/time-to-get-right-with-the-lord-today/
You can click on BRIGHTEON from my youtube banner link but you will have to search Christ Shines In My Life to find my videos! :)
My Youtube channel link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0stNcOLZ0t3lAPP0V0mHLA
My Twitter is alisha_coach or you can find it under AlishaLifeCoach
Message from God!!! Choices to be made!!!! part 1 https://youtu.be/RB7DHXMUhQQ
Message from God!!! Choices to be made!!!! part 2 https://youtu.be/YDgJ0yx0ZNA
Most Important Decision of your life: https://youtu.be/3e-IW8uZbag
Testimonies of God saving my life! PT 1 https://youtu.be/cfmBtm1NzZs
Funny video: https://youtu.be/G_Rtwj9xFWA
Please Remember to Like, Comment, share and Subscribe!! :)
I am grateful to you and all who support this channel!! :)
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