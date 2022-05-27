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Gay Sex Detonates MonkeyPox Bomb: The Real Pandemic, Gay Men Having Promiscuous Sex
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43 views • May 27, 2022
AIDS is a terrible illness that has wrecked the hetero world. What is there was a NEW illness that could also do the same damage Dr. Stella Immanuel joins The Stew Peters Show to address the truth of how MonkeyPox is transmitted!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
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