© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 Russian Msta-S howitzers destroy Ukrainian command posts, strongholds, and armored units — MoD
Strikes by the 25th Army with extended-range shells disrupted enemy control, clearing the way for a Russian assault.
Adding:
Ukraine’s Trump-pledged Patriots delayed until spring 2026 — Spiegel
The first system won't be available for at least 8 months, per government source
'Germany could then get a battery originally intended for Switzerland. All subsequent deliveries would take even longer'