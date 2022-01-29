Dr. McCullough: It Is Crystal Clear That These Vaccines Cause Myocarditis

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01/26/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: It is crystal clear that these vaccines cause myocarditis. The FDA indicates for Pfizer Moderna that they cause myocarditis. We now have over 200 papers in the peer-reviewed literature on myocarditis. The peak age group is age 18 to 24. The risk extends up to age 50.