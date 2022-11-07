Can We Question God

God answers Habakkuk’s questions, resulting in continuing faith in God’s wisdom, sovereignty, and salvation. The Book of Habakkuk begins with Habakkuk crying out to God for an answer to why God’s chosen people are allowed to suffer in their captivity. The Lord gives His answer to Habakkuk, essentially stating, “You wouldn’t believe it if I told you” Habakkuk theme is that it is permissible to question what God is doing, although with respect and reverence. Sometimes it is not evident to us what is going on, especially if we are thrown into suffering for a time or if it seems our enemies are prospering while we are just barely getting by.

