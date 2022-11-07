Can We Question God

God answers Habakkuk’s questions,
resulting in continuing faith in God’s wisdom, sovereignty, and salvation. The Book of Habakkuk begins with Habakkuk
crying out to God for an answer to why God’s chosen people are allowed to
suffer in their captivity. The Lord gives His answer to Habakkuk, essentially
stating, “You wouldn’t believe it if I told you” Habakkuk theme is that it is
permissible to question what God is doing, although with respect and reverence.
Sometimes it is not evident to us what is going on, especially if we are thrown
into suffering for a time or if it seems our enemies are prospering while we
are just barely getting by.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.