X22 Financial Report - The [CB] System is Being Destroyed, the Birth of a New Economic System Comes Into Focus

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The [CB] System Is Being Destroyed,The Birth Of A New Economic System Comes Into Focus
The European states are starting to realize that they cannot depend on other nations for their energy. The [CB]/Biden admin are failing to keep the narrative, each passing day it gets worse and worse. Producer inflation rises to 10%. Russia planning new supply routes. SA considers accepting other currencies.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.