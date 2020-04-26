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FASCISM in Denmark ... FASCISME i Danmark...
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31 views • April 26, 2020
It is not only at the job centers that citizens encounter fascism when case workers and municipal lawyers
systematic breaking the law, politicians know it, but no one is held accountable = no legal justice.
Evidence of it since 2008: http://erstationen.simplesite.com/442921090
NOW the entire population of Denmark will feel fascism, with the new fascist law L133 now introduced in Denmark
Is it such a community you want to leave to your children?
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DET er ikke kun på jobcentrene borgerne møder fascismen, når sagsbehandlere og kommunens jurister
systematiske bryder loven, politikerne ved det, men ingen stilles til ansvar = ingen Retssikkerhed.
Beviser for det siden 2008: http://erstatning.simplesite.com/442921090
NU kommer hele Danmarks befolkning til at mærke fascismen, med den nye fascist lov L133 som nu er indført i Danmark
Er det sådan et samfund du vil efterlade til dine børn?
Lørdag d 25 april 2020.
Location: Dronning Louise's Bro, København.
Fascistisk lov L133 er nu indført i Danmark, og det på under 24 timer og alle partierne stemte for.
Loven hedder Lov L133, også kaldt 'corona" (influenza) loven blev vedtaget d13.02.2020.
https://www.ft.dk/samling/20191/lovforslag/L133/som_vedtaget.htm
https://jv.dk/artikel/fakta-her-rammer-regeringens-hastelov-grundloven
https://www.altinget.dk/artikel/her-er-den-nye-corona-hastelov-mulighed-for-tvangsvaccination-og-forbud-mod-offentlig-transport
https://www.tv2lorry.dk/tv2dk/ny-hastelov-paa-vej-regeringen-vil-forbyde-forsamlinger-paa-over-personer
https://www.avisen.dk/overblik-hastelov-skal-bruges-i-kamp-mod-virus_590445.aspx
https://pov.international/claus-ankersen-med-coronavirus-er-al-protest-forstummet/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fascism
https://faktalink.dk/fascisme
https://www.livescience.com/57622-fascism.html
-------------------------------------------
systematic breaking the law, politicians know it, but no one is held accountable = no legal justice.
Evidence of it since 2008: http://erstationen.simplesite.com/442921090
NOW the entire population of Denmark will feel fascism, with the new fascist law L133 now introduced in Denmark
Is it such a community you want to leave to your children?
-------------------------------------------
DET er ikke kun på jobcentrene borgerne møder fascismen, når sagsbehandlere og kommunens jurister
systematiske bryder loven, politikerne ved det, men ingen stilles til ansvar = ingen Retssikkerhed.
Beviser for det siden 2008: http://erstatning.simplesite.com/442921090
NU kommer hele Danmarks befolkning til at mærke fascismen, med den nye fascist lov L133 som nu er indført i Danmark
Er det sådan et samfund du vil efterlade til dine børn?
Lørdag d 25 april 2020.
Location: Dronning Louise's Bro, København.
Fascistisk lov L133 er nu indført i Danmark, og det på under 24 timer og alle partierne stemte for.
Loven hedder Lov L133, også kaldt 'corona" (influenza) loven blev vedtaget d13.02.2020.
https://www.ft.dk/samling/20191/lovforslag/L133/som_vedtaget.htm
https://jv.dk/artikel/fakta-her-rammer-regeringens-hastelov-grundloven
https://www.altinget.dk/artikel/her-er-den-nye-corona-hastelov-mulighed-for-tvangsvaccination-og-forbud-mod-offentlig-transport
https://www.tv2lorry.dk/tv2dk/ny-hastelov-paa-vej-regeringen-vil-forbyde-forsamlinger-paa-over-personer
https://www.avisen.dk/overblik-hastelov-skal-bruges-i-kamp-mod-virus_590445.aspx
https://pov.international/claus-ankersen-med-coronavirus-er-al-protest-forstummet/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fascism
https://faktalink.dk/fascisme
https://www.livescience.com/57622-fascism.html
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