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Episode 33 - The Truth About Abortion - Part II - Mental Gymnastics
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17 views • November 27, 2020
In Episode #2 – The Truth About Abortion, I introduced the question “What about the baby?” I suggested that you ask that question anytime you are in a conversation with a pro-abortion advocate. We also discussed fetus development and addressed common arguments put forward by these same advocates.
This episode has evolved into a cornucopia of abortion outtakes, contradictions, absurdities, and the disclosure of evil measures taken by pro-abortionists. Much of this was covered in my book, Pritical Thinking.
This episode has evolved into a cornucopia of abortion outtakes, contradictions, absurdities, and the disclosure of evil measures taken by pro-abortionists. Much of this was covered in my book, Pritical Thinking.
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