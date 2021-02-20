Vaccines, Hip Hop Propaganda, and Fashion with Fiati – Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE

As we all know, the vaccine and vaccination has become a hot topic.



There are a group of people who are pleased, cheering each other on, and urging those who have not taken it to take it. Then, there are those who are weary of it, and have stood up to Big Pharma about their negligence to educate the community on the adverse reactions that come with the Covid-19 Vaccine.



Today, Simone takes a look at both sides of the argument and introduces a new theme of propaganda using Hip Hop as its medium



She also sits down with rising fashion phenomenon Fiati Adabedoh (aka, Bryan George), to discuss challenges in the industry, his passion for fashion, and navigating the covid-19 landscape as an entrepreneur.



You can’t miss this show!