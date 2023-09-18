Culture War | His Glory News | Moms on a Mission | Transgender Soccer Coach Strips Down to Undergarments in Locker Room

Moms on a Mission Podcast connects with His Glory to discuss the disturbing news of a transgender soccer coach undressing down to his undergarments in front of female athletes with intact genitalia. A phone call was made out of fear. We are encouraged to stand for truth so this abuse stops!

The discussion continues with reviewing the story of how peacefully protesting parents encounter antifa while speaking out against pornographic content in schools. Parents are praised for courageously standing for truth and for protecting their children.

The concluding story references a church that was fined 1.2 million dollars for refusing to close their doors during the lockdown mandates. We all need to be brave and come together with like minded people and stand for truth.





Sponsors:

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first

order.





Links:

www.momsonamission.net





https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/exclusive-transgender-coach-changes-in-locker-room-with-shocked-pennsylvania-high-school-students-5476079?utm_source=ref_share&src_src=ref_share&utm_campaign=bn-cc&src_cmp=bn-cc





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/police-clash-antifa-militants-communists-blocking-pathway-parents/





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/california-church-fined-1-2-million-defying-covid/



