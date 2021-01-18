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SUNDAY - JANUARY 17, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST:
EP 2281-6P MASSIVE DEPLOYMENT;: PATRIOT MISSILES BATTERY TO DC; 35K TROOPS...FOR A “VIRTUAL INAUGURATION”?
Patriot Missiles for the virtual inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have made way to DC -- Why the ridiculously BIG SHOW of force?
We will cover Video and insider reports on this episode. https://bit.ly/2LFxDcl
Special Guests:
Bobby Powell 6:30PM - United States Marine and formidable Michigan activist and Talk Show Host -https://www.facebook.com/TheTruthIsViral
Attorney Matt Deperno 7:00 PM - The only attorney in the country who has been given access by a court to the Dominion Voting System.
https://www.depernolaw.com/home-courser.html
Mike Adams 8:00 PM - Mike Adams (aka the "Health Ranger") is a globally recognized scientific researcher specializing in forensic food analysis and is widely considered the natural product industry's most authoritative expert on heavy metals contamination.
https://naturalnews.com/ https://www.newstarget.com/ https://www.censored.news/
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