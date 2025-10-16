770 year old Sundial: We Live in a Perfect Clock

So we're on a spinning ball at 1,038 mph, spinning around a sun at 67,000 mph chasing the sun while it’s spinning around it at 53,000,000 mph and this sundial doesn't get off track even a centimeter?





The #KonarakSunTemple we're told was built in 1250 CE (770 years ago) by King Narasimhadeva





We're told earthquakes constantly shift plates and move earth, but this and other ancient sundials and sun solstice observing points still line up perfectly?





Kola Superdeep Borehole is the deepest hole ever drilled into earth and is only 8 miles down, but we're given every detail of the center of the earth





"An earthquake is an intense shaking of Earth’s surface. The shaking is caused by movements in Earth’s outermost layer. The solid crust and top, stiff layer of the mantle make up a region called the lithosphere. The lithosphere isn’t a continuous piece that wraps around the whole Earth like an eggshell. It’s actually made up of giant puzzle pieces called tectonic plates. Tectonic plates are constantly shifting as they drift around on the viscous, or slowly flowing, mantle layer below.This non-stop movement causes stress on Earth’s crust. When the stresses get too large, it leads to cracks called faults. When tectonic plates move, it also causes movements at the faults. An earthquake is the sudden movement of Earth’s crust at a fault line."





Anthem Veterans Memorial

“At precisely 11:11 a.m. [PT] each Veterans Day (Nov. 11), the sun’s rays pass through the ellipses of the five Armed Services pillars to form a perfect solar spotlight over a mosaic of The Great Seal of the United States,” the city’s community council writes. “The five pillars represent the unity of the five branches of the United States military serving steadfast together.” Those include the United States Army, the United States Marine Corps, the United States Navy, the United States Air Force and the United States Coast Guard. “They are staggered in size with their appropriate military seal placements on each pillar based upon the Department of Defense prescribed precedence.”

I was comparing the shape of Alaska with Antarctica on the globe is when i noticed the resemblance. I had to make a video for fun showing the similarities in shape and the placement of the pole and the gland





