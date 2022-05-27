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Ep. 709 – Will Democrats Finally Support Funding Police Security In Schools?
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10 views • May 27, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with the devasting school shooting in Texas, and the instant reaction by Democrat politicians to blame guns, rather than work with fellow lawmakers to take real steps that would make all schools more secure.
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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