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Joyful Findings 13Aug2021
Goldylocks Productions
Goldylocks Productions
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Melissa Parks is an Earth Angel, a talented Psychic Trance Medium, Angelic Guided Healer, Reiki Master, Spiritual Advisor and Spiritual Teacher. As a child she was able to see and communicate with the Spirit World but was shut down and told to ignore her gifts. Most of her life was filled with hurt, anger and pain. It wasn’t until a “voice” told her she must forgive her childhood abuser that her heart had truly opened and her Spiritual Journey began.

Once she embraced her True Self and her connection to God’s Divine Beings, she understood her life’s plan. She now spreads Love and Light, giving Guidance and Healing to all who seek it. Whether in a reading or healing session she opens to Past Loved Ones, Angels, Guides and many Multi-Dimension Healers to bring forth powerful messages of Guidance and Healing.

http://www.iammelissaparks.com

https://www.facebook.com/melissaparkspsychic

Melissa’s Shop: https://shop.spreadshirt.com/melissaparkspsychiccreations

Melissa’s Venmo: @Melissa-Parks-37
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