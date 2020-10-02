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Trampas, Kovid19 ir Raudonas kodas - 2020 10 02 - QdraLT
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6750 views • October 02, 2020
JAV prezidentas paskelbė, kad jo personalo darbuotoja, jo žmona ir jis pats parodė teigiamus COVID19 testo rezultatus. O mes bandome analizuoti prieinamą informaciją ir suprasti kas vyksta iš tikro.
Panašu kad Štormas jau čia!
Panašu kad Štormas jau čia!
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