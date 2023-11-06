The Critical Steps to follow in a Heavy Metal Detox w/ Dr. Chris Shade Ph.D.

Dr. Chris Shade, an expert on detoxification and the founder and CEO of Quicksilver Scientific. He joins Dr. Michael Karlfeldt, Ph.D., on this episode of HealthMade radio. Learn everything you need to know surrounding detoxification and how to go about it the right way. He walks through the three phases of true detoxification, the supplements needed for a detox as well as the biological processes that toxins synergetically affect.

