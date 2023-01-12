Taking Down The CCP While Preserving The Safety And Image Of Chinese People

https://gnews.org/articles/676974
Summary：In the grand live broadcast on January 4, Miles Guo pointed out that the current Whistleblower Movement focuses on taking down the CCP, and spreading true information worldwide. This shows the elegant demeanor of the New Federal State of China people, and they are doing everything possible to preserve the image and safety of the Chinese population.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.