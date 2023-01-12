Create New Account
Taking Down The CCP While Preserving The Safety And Image Of Chinese People
Published 18 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/676974

Summary：In the grand live broadcast on January 4, Miles Guo pointed out that the current Whistleblower Movement focuses on taking down the CCP, and spreading true information worldwide. This shows the elegant demeanor of the New Federal State of China people, and they are doing everything possible to preserve the image and safety of the Chinese population.

bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

