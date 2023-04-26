Create New Account
DESANTIS KILLS FLORIDA'S HEALTH FREEDOM BILL 4-24-23
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Dr. Jane Ruby


April 25, 2023


Florida legislators created SB 222 with numerous protections from any state sponsored forced injections, discrimination by vaccine status, guaranteed informed consent but governor DeSantis stepped in to replace it with a bill that not only slashed every critical protection but that also added handover of the power of the state of Florida to the World Health Organization upon any declaration of a public health emergency. Who got to the governor? Who is the real Ron DeSantis?

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kc16a-desantis-kills-floridas-health-freedom-bill.html

Keywords
health freedomdiscriminationfloridakillsgovernorwhoworld health organizationdesantisprotectionspublic health emergencydr jane rubydr rubydr janebill sb22state-sponsored forced injectionsvaccine statusguaranteed informed consenthandover of power

