DESANTIS KILLS FLORIDA'S HEALTH FREEDOM BILL 4-24-23

Dr. Jane Ruby





April 25, 2023





Florida legislators created SB 222 with numerous protections from any state sponsored forced injections, discrimination by vaccine status, guaranteed informed consent but governor DeSantis stepped in to replace it with a bill that not only slashed every critical protection but that also added handover of the power of the state of Florida to the World Health Organization upon any declaration of a public health emergency. Who got to the governor? Who is the real Ron DeSantis?

Malone Lawsuit – Legal Defense Fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

Beat Shedding, Allergens: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Code RUBY for 10% off/free shipping)

FRESH SAFE WATER: https://airwaterhealing.com/ (Code RUBY for 10 % off/free shipping)

Dr. Jane Merch!! https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/listing/dr-jane-was-right

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/





My direct mail address to my office, for checks to my legal defense fund, if you are not comfortable with online donations: Dr. Jane Ruby, 4371 Northlake Blvd, Suite 188, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kc16a-desantis-kills-floridas-health-freedom-bill.html