VP FAUCI? BIDEN “JOKED” ABOUT REPLACING HARRIS WITH DR. FAUC

VP Fauci? Biden “Joked” About Replacing Harris With Dr. Faucire you ready for Vice President Anthony Fauci? Don’t laugh, but apparently, Joe Biden thinks America’s Doctor Mengele would make a great replacement for Kamala Harris on the 2024 Democratic ticket. That’s the word on the street following the publication of a new book about the Biden Administration.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/5/23
