Assault detachments of the Guards Combined Arms Army of the Zapad Group of Forces gradually improve the situation along the front line in the area of responsibility. During the fighting in the Lugansk People's Republic, AFU servicemen often decide to safe their lives and surrender.



Serviceman of the AFU 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade Private Andrei Miroshnichenko got mobilised. The AFU enlistment office staff forced his family to choose either he or his father had to join the army.



For the first time, Andrei served in a maintenance unit. He repaired U.S.-made M-113 armoured personnel carriers and vehicles. After that, he was transferred to the front lines.



He and his comrades were in positions in shifts of six days. After going from the positions on the stronghold for rest, they were again sent to the positions, they were told that the positions nearest to them had been decimated and that the wounded must be evacuated. When Miroshnichenko reached the position with the comrades, they were met there by Russian assault detachments.



According to him, not many servicemen in the Ukrainian army are now able to surrender, as servicemen are threatened to be killed and are not allowed to leave the positions on the line of contact.



Also, AFU serviceman Andrei Myroshnichenko spoke about the prevailing corruption in the AFU units. Those servicemen who agree to give most of their money to their commanders are given the opportunity not to go to the front line or to go home for a long period of time.



Andrei is not hiding the fact that he was surprised by humane attitude of Russian servicemen.



'I am glad that I was captured and did not become cannon fodder, following the criminal orders of my command,' he said.

Source @MoD Russia





