Scott Bessent: US pushes towards ‘equilibrium rate for tariffs’

The tariff negotiations may help US secure several hundred billion dollars’ worth of revenue per year, which would mean that the US Treasury would have to issue less bonds, Bessent says.

Adding 2 things about Syria:

🚨 US authorizes transactions with Syria as part of SANCTIONS RELIEF – Treasury

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued Syria General License (GL) 25, authorizing transactions with the Syrian government and a number of previously blocked individuals and entities — including the country’s central bank, gas and oil companies, and shipping firms.

The Treasury described the move as “just one part” of a broader US effort to dismantle the full sanctions framework imposed on Syria.

❌ At the same time, the license does not authorize any transactions “for or on behalf of” Russia, Iran, or North Korea, or any transfers of goods and services involving those countries, the statement clarified.

And: US grants Syria 180-day sanctions WAIVER, signaling ‘NEW RELATIONSHIP’ – Sec. Rubio

The United States is lifting sanctions on Syria for six months to support electricity, water, and infrastructure projects, according to a statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Washington expects a swift response from Damascus on key policy issues.

💬 “Today’s actions represent the first step in delivering on the President’s vision of a new relationship between Syria and the United States... President Trump is providing the Syrian government with the chance to promote peace and stability,” the statement read.