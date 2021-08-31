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India News Media Calls Out Biden Administration Over Afghanistan
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130 views • August 31, 2021
visit https://www.civilslave.com
Americans will not be safe Joe Biden. You are not just stupid and incompetent, but you are an unforgivable liar. .. Americans to you I say, "Your media, your government, your bumbling lying President has put the World at risk. Your government has tried to rent terrorists, and we will all pay the price for it."
CIVIL SLAVE provides Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Americans will not be safe Joe Biden. You are not just stupid and incompetent, but you are an unforgivable liar. .. Americans to you I say, "Your media, your government, your bumbling lying President has put the World at risk. Your government has tried to rent terrorists, and we will all pay the price for it."
CIVIL SLAVE provides Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
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