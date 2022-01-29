© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Major Dem FLIPS,Exposes AOC For Sick Thing She Did To Betray Her Donors
Follow
2
Share
Report
200 views • January 29, 2022
Michael Ginsberg from The Daily Caller reports, Paula Jean Swearengin, a former West Virginia Senate candidate, blasted Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday for a series of donations to “corporate candidates.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.