Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Apocalypse Watch E87: 2022 Predictions Review. New for 2023
52 views
channel image
ApocalypseWatch
Published 19 hours ago |

Johnny Watcher, TwoShoes and Keghead review and score Johnny's 2022 predictions. Trump running as independent in 2024? Vaxxed versus unvaxxed? Pureblood parties? Economic chaos? Will Russia win Ukraine? UFO disclosure? Alien Invasion scare? See the scores from 2022. New predictions for 2023. 

Keywords
trumptwitterufospredictions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket