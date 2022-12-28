Apocalypse Watch E87: 2022 Predictions Review. New for 2023

Johnny Watcher, TwoShoes and Keghead review and score Johnny's 2022 predictions. Trump running as independent in 2024? Vaxxed versus unvaxxed? Pureblood parties? Economic chaos? Will Russia win Ukraine? UFO disclosure? Alien Invasion scare? See the scores from 2022. New predictions for 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.