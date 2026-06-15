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THE WALKING DEAD VOTE: Election Theft as an Act of War
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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THE WALKING DEAD VOTE: Election Theft as an Act of War


They're voting in graveyards. The 107th Executive Order was ignored. And the only thing standing between America and another stolen election is a declaration of war.


In this explosive briefing, Juan O Savin reveals the grim reality of America's election system—and the coming military solution. President Trump's 107th Executive Order, signed on March 25, 2025, gave every county in America 180 days to clean the voter rolls. It was ignored. County officials, governors—they all snubbed their nose at the president, just as they did with the Tina Peters pardon.


The result? Fraudulent primaries are happening right now. The dead are voting. And by the time the general election arrives, voters may be offered nothing more than a choice between bad and worse—both installed by the same manipulation.


Savin draws a stunning biblical parallel: when Christ rose from the dead, so did others. The same phenomenon is happening in American elections. The Walking Dead vote every fall. It's not a joke. It's evidence of a captured system.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
china election interferencemilitary response elections107th executive order2026 midterm election fraudvoter rolls not cleanedtina peters pardon ignoredwalking dead votingcalifornia primary fraudtrump pause midtermsnational security emergency electionsstolen election act of warlaw of war manual updatedwmd election weaponcommander in chief hat switchgitmo election tribunals
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