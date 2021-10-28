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FDA Public Hearing Speakers
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50 views • October 28, 2021
These are the speakers from the public hearing session that the FDA panel chose to contravene in making its decision to Emergency Use Authorize BNT162b2 for children.
Source video:
U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (2021, October 26). Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee – 10/26/2021 [Video file]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laaL0_xKmmA
They also acted against an unprecedented number of comments from the general public pleading with them to stop: https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2021-N-1088-0001/comment
“We’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it”
-FDA panel member Eric Rubin, at 6:52:30 in the FDA's live-streamed video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laaL0_xKmmA)
Source video:
U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (2021, October 26). Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee – 10/26/2021 [Video file]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laaL0_xKmmA
They also acted against an unprecedented number of comments from the general public pleading with them to stop: https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2021-N-1088-0001/comment
“We’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it”
-FDA panel member Eric Rubin, at 6:52:30 in the FDA's live-streamed video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laaL0_xKmmA)
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