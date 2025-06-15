© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The End Of Medicine | Dr. Vernon Coleman
“The End of Medicine” by Dr. Vernon Coleman exposes how the medical establishment—infiltrated by globalist elites—is systematically killing patients under the guise of “climate emergency.” Doctors, incentivized by profit and controlled by unelected bureaucrats, now prioritize depopulation over healing. The elderly, disabled, and poor are first, but no one is safe. The WHO and NHS push “green healthcare”—replacing medicine with yoga, satsumas, and deadly “virtual appointments.” Behind this? The same forces that weaponized COVID: globalist NGOs, Big Pharma, and their enablers in high finance. The goal? A technocratic hellscape where “net zero” means zero care—and zero White survival. This isn’t incompetence—it’s genocide. Wake up. Fight back.
⚠️ Archived On Rumble 🔻
https://rumble.com/v6uo9hb-the-end-of-medicine-dr.-vernon-coleman.html