© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is race, what is racism, what is gender, and what seperates us and what unites us?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • July 18, 2020
In this video I take the time to address the patriotic community and educate them about what is race, racism, gender, and dispell the myths of systemic racism and gender violence. The truth is there is no systemic racism and we're actually experiencing a gender perpatrated by radical man hating feminist against what they perceive as white, western patriarchal culture.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.