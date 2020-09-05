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The Corporate-Government complex attack on Covid treatments exposes an existential crisis for “science”! with CrowdProtocol.com doctor Robert Campbell
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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56 views • September 05, 2020
Anyone not living under a rock has noticed a pattern of doctors on Covid’s “frontline” treating effectively patients with a cheap malarial or other therapies - only to suffer a coordinated media libel backed by government bureaucrats passing some cruel regulation against the obviously useful treatment.

Can we ignore this pathology without jeopardizing our very lives? No!

Dr. Campbell presented the CrowdSource.com protocol introduced in our webinar last month with his fellow doctor Zev Zelenko, Robert will update the protocol, introduce the Omni open trial review program, and discuss the existential crisis science suffers due to nefarious corporate influence. If we don’t muzzle corrupt agencies jeopardizing our lives, we’ll descend into medical tyranny!
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pandemiccovidhydroxychloroquine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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