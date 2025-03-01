CTP 20250301 S2E89 MoviesAndPolitics Mar2025Edition BTS/SP Video

CTP S2E89 before Audio edits 18m 05s...

CTP S2E89 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Mar 1 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E89) "Movies/Politics Mar 2025 edition"

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus





See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this episode





Episode related pieces...

- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/11/blitz-important-historical-presentation-based-on-true-events-2440517.html (also write-up on ELEVATION (Anthony Mackie))

- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/02/argylle-i-give-it-an-a-2440448.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/09/gods-not-dead-in-god-we-trust-5th-in-the-franchiseseries-2440497.html

- https://tinyurl.com/RonaldReaganMovie2024

- https://tinyurl.com/HollywoodHatefest

- https://tinyurl.com/Maleficent2Review

- https://tinyurl.com/LastChristmasReview (also discussion of HARRIET (about H. Tubman) and OVER-COMER movies)

- https://tinyurl.com/HollywoodRedemption

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13267400-christitutionalist-politics-s1e5-theater-lobby-for-snacks-politics

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/lets-go-to-the-lobby-get-ourselves-some-snacks-politics/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13311537-christitutionalist-politics-s1e6-movies-snacks-and-politics-part-2

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/movies-snacks-politics-part-2/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13689775-christitutionalist-politics-CTP-S1E15-music-tv-politics-yes-and-movies-again-too

- Movies throughout the Ages: open.spotify.com/episode/1cVqDEuEtszwUFd9YZuBaa

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14729714-christitutionalist-politics-s1emarspecial2-movie-talk-with-don-galade

- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/10/live-from-new-york-its-saturday-night-no-not-live-in-theaters-now-2440510.html

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/free-speech-yelling-fire-in-a-theater/

- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/10/conclave-2440514.html

- https://www.iheart.com/podcast/338-hodgepod-with-rob-fredette-100408974/episode/talkin-top-gun-et-and-121611743/ [includes Die Hard discussion]

- https://www.iheart.com/podcast/338-hodgepod-with-rob-fredette-100408974/episode/the-movie-its-a-wonderful-life1946-134491231/

- https://rumble.com/v61e04z-maverick-midknight-matinee-christmas-special-christmas-eve-1947.html

- ESPN origins movie coming - sneak details: https://beforeitsnews.com/comic-relief/2024/12/why-does-espn-have-a-show-about-anti-virus-on-it-or-has-that-joke-lost-everyone-here-too-lol-2438135.html









"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics

- DeepCastPRO for Podcasters: tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters (Claim FREE listing)

- Get great Promotional Releases via: tinyurl.com/GreatPRPieces

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

- other podcasts with Joseph M Lenard (partial listing): https://ivy.fm/tag/joseph-m-lenard

(CTP S2E89 Audio: 18m 05s, Sat Mar 1 2025)

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Little Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & The Polka Kings; Used With Permission Under License ]





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video versions found via DailyMotion, BitChute, Brighteon, and mainly...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





See too Show transcript on buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist) for addl bonus material there-in.



