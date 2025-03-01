CTP 20250301 S2E89 MoviesAndPolitics Mar2025Edition BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2E89 before Audio edits 18m 05s...
CTP S2E89 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Mar 1 2025 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E89) "Movies/Politics Mar 2025 edition"
See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info
Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this episode
Episode related pieces...
- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/11/blitz-important-historical-presentation-based-on-true-events-2440517.html (also write-up on ELEVATION (Anthony Mackie))
- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/02/argylle-i-give-it-an-a-2440448.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/09/gods-not-dead-in-god-we-trust-5th-in-the-franchiseseries-2440497.html
- https://tinyurl.com/RonaldReaganMovie2024
- https://tinyurl.com/HollywoodHatefest
- https://tinyurl.com/Maleficent2Review
- https://tinyurl.com/LastChristmasReview (also discussion of HARRIET (about H. Tubman) and OVER-COMER movies)
- https://tinyurl.com/HollywoodRedemption
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13267400-christitutionalist-politics-s1e5-theater-lobby-for-snacks-politics
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/lets-go-to-the-lobby-get-ourselves-some-snacks-politics/
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13311537-christitutionalist-politics-s1e6-movies-snacks-and-politics-part-2
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/movies-snacks-politics-part-2/
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13689775-christitutionalist-politics-CTP-S1E15-music-tv-politics-yes-and-movies-again-too
- Movies throughout the Ages: open.spotify.com/episode/1cVqDEuEtszwUFd9YZuBaa
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14729714-christitutionalist-politics-s1emarspecial2-movie-talk-with-don-galade
- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/10/live-from-new-york-its-saturday-night-no-not-live-in-theaters-now-2440510.html
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/free-speech-yelling-fire-in-a-theater/
- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/10/conclave-2440514.html
- https://www.iheart.com/podcast/338-hodgepod-with-rob-fredette-100408974/episode/talkin-top-gun-et-and-121611743/ [includes Die Hard discussion]
- https://www.iheart.com/podcast/338-hodgepod-with-rob-fredette-100408974/episode/the-movie-its-a-wonderful-life1946-134491231/
- https://rumble.com/v61e04z-maverick-midknight-matinee-christmas-special-christmas-eve-1947.html
- ESPN origins movie coming - sneak details: https://beforeitsnews.com/comic-relief/2024/12/why-does-espn-have-a-show-about-anti-virus-on-it-or-has-that-joke-lost-everyone-here-too-lol-2438135.html
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]
- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist
- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast
- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics
- DeepCastPRO for Podcasters: tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters (Claim FREE listing)
- Get great Promotional Releases via: tinyurl.com/GreatPRPieces
- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist
- Transcription Services by: Converter.App
- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)
- other podcasts with Joseph M Lenard (partial listing): https://ivy.fm/tag/joseph-m-lenard
(CTP S2E89 Audio: 18m 05s, Sat Mar 1 2025)
[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Little Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & The Polka Kings; Used With Permission Under License ]
some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video versions found via DailyMotion, BitChute, Brighteon, and mainly...
YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos
Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit
See too Show transcript on buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist) for addl bonus material there-in.