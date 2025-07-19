BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tory MP Danny Kruger delivered a passionate speech in the House of Commons calling for a “Christian restoration” in the UK
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10029 followers
132 views • 1 day ago

Tory MP Danny Kruger delivered a passionate speech in the House of Commons calling for a “Christian restoration” in the UK—yet only a handful of MPs were present to hear it. In a post on X, Kruger remarked on the “empty chamber,” highlighting the disconnect between his message and Parliament's turnout. His remarks have since sparked debate online about faith, politics, and parliamentary engagement.

Comment from Andrew Bridgen:

The empty chamber looks very familiar to me, there are so many things our MPs just won’t speak about , Christianity is certainly one of them - add to Vaccine harms , excess deaths, the WHO, The Net zero hoax, Agenda 2030 etc . But we can have a legal definition of Islamophobia !

Mirrored - APT

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
britaintory mpdanny krugerchristian restoration
