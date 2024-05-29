First Person - Russian Assault on the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - a Norwegian mercenary/NATO soldier and AFU soldier were Eliminated

Assault on the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the first person: a Norwegian mercenary/NATO soldier and AFU soldier were eliminated.
The Russian serviceman first fired from an AK-74M, and when approaching the dugout, he threw an RGD-5 grenade there.
Inside the shelter, the fighter found an NLAW anti-tank system and a Swedish AT-4 anti-tank grenade launcher.
The eliminated militant, dressed in a Norwegian army uniform 00:46 , had an American rifle with him. On the shoulder is the chevron of the Telemark battalion (the main mechanized formation of the Norwegian ground forces).
