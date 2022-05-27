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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/26/2022
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40 views • May 27, 2022
The left always accuses us of the very things that they themselves are doing. They always have. Why? Because they are trying to deflect and not let the people realize that the left is actually the corrupt ones here..not the right. We must start teaching our children the ways of God.
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