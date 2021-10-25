© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I SEE YOU JUAN O SAVIN!!
Follow
9
Share
Report
3284 views • October 25, 2021
Juan O Savin like you've never seen him before.
Literally.
Clips of Juan at the amazing "For God And Country Patriot Double Down" event in
Las Vegas this past weekend.
If Juan is revealing himself like this, then guess what?
We must be close.
Hold the line.
Keep the faith.
Show no fear.
Pray. 🙏
Literally.
Clips of Juan at the amazing "For God And Country Patriot Double Down" event in
Las Vegas this past weekend.
If Juan is revealing himself like this, then guess what?
We must be close.
Hold the line.
Keep the faith.
Show no fear.
Pray. 🙏
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.