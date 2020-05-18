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Vitamin C Cures COVID - Proven Natural Cures for COVID by Medical Doctors
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121 views • May 18, 2020
This is an excerpt from a lengthy HIghwire interview showing 2 brave MD's speaking out about the success they are having curing COVID. The Propaganda Media, which is sponsored by the Pharmaceutical Industry, is pushing back hard against these cures calling them misingformation. No one needed to have died if they only had access to this information. There should be a class action lawsuit taken by all the people that had loved ones die from toxic, conventional treatments put forth by the NIH, CDC and WHO.
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