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Communist Media Says Marxist Psychos Don't Exist
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9 views • October 22, 2020
Just because the mainstream media was barely there to cover Antifa/BLM anarchist chaos doesn't mean it didn't happen. Fortunately for the rest of us, a hard-charging group of citizen journalists captured everything and posted it all on social media for the world to see. But the Associated Press has now slid rapidly into the quicksand of propaganda.
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