Every day you have to choose what to eat, what to wear, who to talk to, etc. Then there are life choices such as pursuing a dream, starting a career, finding the right spouse, beginning a family, and of course, salvation. God is looking for righteous people who will faithfully make the correct choice.

Obedience to God comes with benefits and the Lord will pour out His blessings when you serve Him. The people Isaiah described 2,600 years ago were not vastly different from us today. They were rebellious, misrepresented and told lies about God, and shifted the standard of morality to match their sinful desires.

God was displeased and was looking for someone to stand up, declare truth, and intercede against injustice. Some people try to be neutral towards God but this is impossible because doing nothing is the same as rejecting the Lord. In the end, our time on earth is all about consistently making the right choice and passing on our knowledge of God to the next generation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1727.pdf

RLJ-1727 -- OCTOBER 27, 2019

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



