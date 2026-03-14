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Starting Velvet Beans from Friends, Baking Butternut Squash & Broccoli Sprouts Update
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, March 14th.  Well, the weather is still rather cold here, and today it’s quite windy. But the other day I was over at my friend Hendrik’s place and he and his son gave me some beans to plant- velvet beans. So, I’m giving them a try this season. All of the plants have survived so far, and I’ve prepared some string bean seeds for planting in the coming days. I mixed my fertilizers and gave some to the more mature plants.  Down in the kitchen I baked one of the butternut squash that I grew last year. And I started a batch of broccoli sprouts. Let’s see how everything is doing here at week’s end.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 



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Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Opening

00:54Velvet Beans (Mucuna Pruriens)

02:14Checking on Grow Tent Plants

05:55All Other Plants, Doing Well

06:45Preparing String Bean Seeds

08:24Mixing Fertilizers

10:01Feeding Maturing Plants

11:40Baking Butternut Squash

13:25Freezing Fresh Broccoli

14:09Another Batch of Broccoli Seeds

15:27Butternut is Done Baking

16:23Time to Eat!

17:31Storing Broccoli in Freezer

18:55Saturday Morning Seedling Check-up

22:23Scenes of Kamakura’s Parks

21:30Mt. Fuji 富士山

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