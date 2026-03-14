Starting Velvet Beans from Friends, Baking Butternut Squash & Broccoli Sprouts Update

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, March 14th. Well, the weather is still rather cold here, and today it’s quite windy. But the other day I was over at my friend Hendrik’s place and he and his son gave me some beans to plant- velvet beans. So, I’m giving them a try this season. All of the plants have survived so far, and I’ve prepared some string bean seeds for planting in the coming days. I mixed my fertilizers and gave some to the more mature plants. Down in the kitchen I baked one of the butternut squash that I grew last year. And I started a batch of broccoli sprouts. Let’s see how everything is doing here at week’s end.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll









Potential Mucuna Pruriens Benefits and Possible Side Effects:

Potential Mucuna Pruriens Benefits and Possible Side Effects