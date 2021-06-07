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Tony Fauci needs to be held accountable for lies about CØVID says Scott Atlas, MD
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42 views • June 07, 2021
The deification of Anthony Fauci is unraveling; it is time to learn a meta lesson. The issue isn’t Anthony Fauci’s failings.
The problem is Faucism, the fantastical belief that wise and beneficent experts should rule.
The problem is Faucism, the fantastical belief that wise and beneficent experts should rule.
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