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ARE THE INOCULATED A TICKING TIME BOMB? (CLIP)
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878 views • July 17, 2021
4 minute clip of Dr. Carrie Madej on the Stew Peters Show discussing the fate of those who took the jab, without informed consent.
Source URL of Full Interview: Dr. Carrie Madej Goes FULL TRUTH on Jab, “There’s No Off Button”
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/06/dr-carrie-madej-goes-full-truth-on-jab-theres-no-off-button/
Source URL of Full Interview: Dr. Carrie Madej Goes FULL TRUTH on Jab, “There’s No Off Button”
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/06/dr-carrie-madej-goes-full-truth-on-jab-theres-no-off-button/
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