Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 17

▪️Russian troops have launched missile strikes on military targets in Dnipro region.





A railway train with ammunition was hit at Mezhova station: a large fire broke out at the facility.





▪️In the Kupyansk sector, Russian forces continued their offensive operations, extending their zone of control south-west of Vil'shany.





In Sen'kivka, the AFU are still holding the south-western outskirts of the village at the cost of significant losses.





▪️In the Soledar sector, the AFU attempted an attack in the direction of Zaliznyans'ke.





Russian troops promptly identified the enemy's advance and dispersed it with concentrated artillery fire.





▪️The situation on the southern flank of the Bakhmut defence remains tense, despite a general decrease in the intensity of the fighting.





The parties are conducting rotational activities and preparing for the resumption of active hostilities.





▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU are conducting reconnaissance of Russian positions near the village of Zavitne Bazhannia.





There is a concentration of enemy forces in the surrounding wooded areas, which may indicate that a bypass attack on Staromlynivka is being prepared.





▪️To the west, the AFU attempted to cut into the defence north-east of Pryyutne.





Russian troops launched pre-emptive strikes against the enemy, forcing them to retreat to their original lines.





▪️In the Orikhivs'kyi sector, attacks by the AFU on Robotyne continue.





Despite the AFU’s onslaught, Russian units repel the attacks and control at least half of the village.



