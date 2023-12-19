Biden Support Plummets | The Schaftlein Report Ep. 15

1) Every Policy Decision is a Disaster for the country – Inflation, Bad Energy Policy and Border Disaster







1A) Multiple polls show he’s underwater – Approval is 34-38% and Disapproval is 58-60%. Monmouth has him at 34%





1B) Biden has asked his staff to determine why he is so low with “ALL” that he has accomplished.





1C) Trump leads Biden 48-42 outside the margin of error. We’ll need every bit of this to overcome Mail in Vote manipulation as Democratic Governors

have vetoed bills to combat election fraud. In another poll, Trump leads 50-46%. In a 5 way race the lead is 41-37 with Kennedy polling at 14%





1D) His support among Latinos is upside down as 28% approve and 62% do not. He is losing young voters





2) 24% say the country is on the Right Track while 69% say the Wrong Track for a -45%





3) Iowa – Trump is at 58%, DeSantis is at 22% and Haley is at 13%





3A) New Hampshire – Trump at 44%, Haley at 29%, and DeSantis at 11%





3B) Nationally Trump si at 69%, DeSantis at 12%, and Haley at 9%





4) Biden Israel policy is based on the vote in Michigan – We’ll explain Defense Secretary Austin pushes more targeted bombing. Massive tunnels found.





6) Arizona Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs sends National Guard troops to the border.





5) Liberal Democrats and Radical Progressives oppose any border deal as part of Ukraine and Israel’s aid.





6) Outrageous jury award against Giuliani of $148M in libel suit in Atlanta. Intimidation tactics





7) Energy prices rise as Red Sea attacks continue.





7A) Biden and Kerry’s war on Coal is hurting Americans because it contributes 36% of electricity.









