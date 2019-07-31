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A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty in high-profile Swedish case
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7 views • July 31, 2019
The assault charges caught the attention of celebrities in the U.S. as well as President Trump; reaction and analysis from defense attorneys Jonna Spilbor and Randy Zelin.
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