Iran’s Red Line EXPOSED – Just back from Tehran, Patrick Henningsen warns

ran’s Red Line EXPOSED – Just back from Tehran, Patrick Henningsen warns: a U.S. strike isn’t “limited.” It’s a regional firestorm.
“This will invariably be a regional war... engaging 6-9 countries.”
“The Iranians have drawn a firm red line... any attack triggers a response against ALL U.S. positions – Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi, Diego Garcia.”
“U.S. ‘surgical strike’ = Tehran opens multi-front war no one controls.”
Source @Daniel Davis/Deep Dive
